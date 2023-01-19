LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 15.57. With the stocks previous close at 10.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.57 and the 200 day moving average is 12.45. The market cap for the company is $1,031m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $1,589m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.