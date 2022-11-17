Twitter Linkedin Facebook

LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.29. With the stocks previous close at 11.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.5 while the 200 day moving average is 13.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,126m. Company Website: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $1,655m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

