LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 103.0% Upside

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 34.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 103.0%. The 50 day MA is 17.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.47. The market cap for the company is $1,642m. Company Website: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $3,333m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.