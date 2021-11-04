LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 30 with a mean TP of 44.83. Now with the previous closing price of 46.25 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 32.16 and the 200 day MA is 22.91. The company has a market cap of $4,694m. Find out more information at: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.