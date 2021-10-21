Twitter
LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.5% Downside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 14 with a mean TP of 26.92. Now with the previous closing price of 33.86 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.22. The market cap for the company is $3,468m. Find out more information at: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

