LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.7% Downside

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 14 with a mean TP of 26.92. With the stocks previous close at 31.2 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.1 and the 200 day MA is 20.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,178m. Find out more information at: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.