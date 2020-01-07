Legal & General Group Plc 7.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Legal & General Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LGEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 284 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.1% from the opening price of 305.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20.7 points and increased 71.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 324.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 214.9 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 288.30 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 268.87. There are currently 5,965,349,607 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 16,206,212. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £18,456,791,319 GBP.