Legal & General Group Plc 59.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Legal & General Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LGEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 320 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 59.4% from today’s opening price of 200.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.1 points and decreased 107.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 324.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 138 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 252.24 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 265.96. There are currently 5,965,559,067 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 39,149,631. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £12,056,395,238 GBP.

