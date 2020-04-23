Legal & General Group Plc 56.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LGEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 295 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 56.2% from today’s opening price of 188.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 27.35 points and decreased 122 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 324.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 138 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 232.70 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 263.20. There are currently 3,922,424,458 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 37,208,981. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £11,215,251,045 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn