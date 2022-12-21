Legal & General Group Plc 37.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Legal & General Group Plc with ticker (LON:LGEN) now has a potential upside of 37.7% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 397 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Legal & General Group Plc share price of 247 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 37.7%. Trading has ranged between 191 (52 week low) and 310 (52 week high) with an average of 12,916,863 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £14,891,008,286.



Legal & General Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services provider. The Company’s segments include: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Insurance, and Retail Retirement. LGRI segment represents worldwide pension risk transfer business including longevity insurance. LGC segment represents shareholder assets invested in direct investments primarily in the areas of specialist commercial real estate, clean energy, housing, and small and medium enterprises (SME) finance, as well as traded and treasury assets. LGIM segment represents institutional and retail investment management. Insurance segment primarily represents UK protection (both group and retail) and Fintech business (UK Insurance and other), as well as US retail protection business (US Insurance). Retail Retirement segment primarily represents retail annuity and drawdown products, workplace savings and lifetime mortgage loans.







