Legal & General Group Plc 3.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Legal & General Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LGEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.5% from today’s opening price of 207.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 68.6 points and decreased 95.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 324.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 138 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 239.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 264.23. There are currently 5,965,559,067 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 38,363,677. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £12,187,637,355 GBP.

