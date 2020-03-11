Legal & General Group Plc 3.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Legal & General Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LGEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 235 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 3.3% from the opening price of 227.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 80.5 points and decreased 56 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 324.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 214.9 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 301.04 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 274.40. There are currently 5,965,537,513 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 19,145,058. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £13,798,288,449 GBP.

