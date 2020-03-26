Legal & General Group Plc 3.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Legal & General Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LGEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 175 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.1% from today’s opening price of 180.65 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 106.35 points and decreased 128.85 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 324.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 138 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 273.79 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 269.58. There are currently 5,965,537,513 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 31,263,186. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £11,594,022,520 GBP.

