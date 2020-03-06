Legal & General Group Plc 26.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LGEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 305 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.1% from today’s opening price of 241.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 70.3 points and decreased 40.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 324.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 214.9 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 305.52 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 274.73. There are currently 5,965,537,513 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 16,586,214. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £14,299,393,236 GBP.

