Legal & General Group Plc 17.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Legal & General Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LGEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 165 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -17.9% from the opening price of 200.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 62.3 points and decreased 107.9 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 324.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 138 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 237.22 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 263.91. There are currently 5,965,559,067 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 37,967,557. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £11,996,023,263 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn