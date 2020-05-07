Legal & General Group Plc 17.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Legal & General Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LGEN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 242 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.7% from the opening price of 205.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.9 points and decreased 107.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 324.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 138 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 210.25 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 259.78. There are currently 5,965,559,067 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,253,183. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £12,414,328,782 GBP.

