Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Legal & General Group Plc 12.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Legal & General Group Plc with ticker (LON:LGEN) now has a potential upside of 12.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 290 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Legal & General Group Plc share price of 254 GBX at opening today (31/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 12.4%. Trading has ranged between 191 (52 week low) and 296 (52 week high) with an average of 12,387,041 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £15,136,227,805.

Legal & General Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services provider. The Company’s segments include: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Insurance, and Retail Retirement. LGRI segment represents worldwide pension risk transfer business including longevity insurance. LGC segment represents shareholder assets invested in direct investments primarily in the areas of specialist commercial real estate, clean energy, housing, and small and medium enterprises (SME) finance, as well as traded and treasury assets. LGIM segment represents institutional and retail investment management. Insurance segment primarily represents UK protection (both group and retail) and Fintech business (UK Insurance and other), as well as US retail protection business (US Insurance). Retail Retirement segment primarily represents retail annuity and drawdown products, workplace savings and lifetime mortgage loans.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.