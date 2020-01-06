Legal & General Group Plc 10.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LGEN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Legal & General Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 335 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.5% from today’s opening price of 303.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 18.1 points and increased 63.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 324.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 214.9 GBX.

Legal & General Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 287.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 268.73. There are currently 5,965,208,494 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,747,440. Market capitalisation for LON:LGEN is £18,008,964,079 GBP.