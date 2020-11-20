Legacy Acquisition Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -79.7% Downside

Legacy Acquisition Corp. with ticker code (LGC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.63 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.06. Now with the previous closing price of 10.16 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -79.7%. The 50 day MA is 10.36 and the 200 day MA is 10.43. The company has a market cap of $110m. Company Website: http://www.legacyacquisition.com

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.