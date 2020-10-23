Legacy Acquisition Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -80.3% Downside

Legacy Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (LGC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.63 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.06. Now with the previous closing price of 10.44 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -80.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.44. The market cap for the company is $142m. Visit the company website at: http://www.legacyacquisition.com

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

