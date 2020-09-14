Legacy Acquisition Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -80.3% Downside

Legacy Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (LGC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.63 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2.06. Now with the previous closing price of 10.46 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -80.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.49 and the 200 day moving average is 10.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $143m. Visit the company website at: http://www.legacyacquisition.com

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn