Legacy Acquisition Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -80.3% Downside

14th September 2020

Legacy Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (LGC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.63 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2.06. Now with the previous closing price of 10.46 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -80.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.49 and the 200 day moving average is 10.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $143m. Visit the company website at: http://www.legacyacquisition.com

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

