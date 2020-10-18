Legacy Acquisition Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -80.2% Downside

Legacy Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (LGC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.63 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2.06. Now with the previous closing price of 10.43 this would imply there is a potential downside of -80.2%. The 50 day MA is 10.44 and the 200 day moving average is 10.44. The market cap for the company is $142m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.legacyacquisition.com

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

