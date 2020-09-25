Learning Technologies Group PLC 50% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Learning Technologies Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg Bank have set their target price at 190 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 50.0% from today’s opening price of 126.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.1 points and increased 7.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 174.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 97 GBX.

Learning Technologies Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 143.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 140.24. There are currently 737,236,995 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,266,846. Market capitalisation for LON:LTG is £943,091,999 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn