Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Learning Technologies Group PLC 25.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Learning Technologies Group PLC with ticker (LON:LTG) now has a potential upside of 25.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 175 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Learning Technologies Group PLC share price of 131 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.0%. Trading has ranged between 96 (52 week low) and 184 (52 week high) with an average of 1,111,061 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,035,314,892.

Learning Technologies Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides a range of talent and learning solutions to corporate and government clients. It operates under three reportable segments, namely the Software & Platforms division, the Content and Services division, and the Other segment. The Software & Platforms division comprises of software as a service (SaaS) and on-premises licensed product solutions as well as hosting, support, and maintenance services. Its brands include PeopleFluent, Gomo, Rustici Software, Watershed, Affirmity, VectorVMS and Bridge. The Content & Services division includes content, consulting, platform development and the provision of training which are provided under fixed-price and time and materials contracts. Other segment includes rental income. Its brands include GP Strategies, LEO Learning, and LEO GRC. Its LTG Central Services offers in human resources (HR), finance, legal, facilities, bid, marketing, and hosting services.



You might also enjoy reading  Learning Technologies Group PLC 24.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.