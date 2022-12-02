Learning Technologies Group PLC 22.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group PLC with ticker (LON:LTG) now has a potential upside of 22.9% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 175 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Learning Technologies Group PLC share price of 135 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 22.9%. Trading has ranged between 96 (52 week low) and 184 (52 week high) with an average of 1,034,929 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,064,980,183.



Learning Technologies Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides a range of talent and learning solutions to corporate and government clients. It operates under three reportable segments, namely the Software & Platforms division, the Content and Services division, and the Other segment. The Software & Platforms division comprises of software as a service (SaaS) and on-premises licensed product solutions as well as hosting, support, and maintenance services. Its brands include PeopleFluent, Gomo, Rustici Software, Watershed, Affirmity, VectorVMS and Bridge. The Content & Services division includes content, consulting, platform development and the provision of training which are provided under fixed-price and time and materials contracts. Other segment includes rental income. Its brands include GP Strategies, LEO Learning, and LEO GRC. Its LTG Central Services offers in human resources (HR), finance, legal, facilities, bid, marketing, and hosting services.







