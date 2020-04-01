Learning Technologies Group PLC 18.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Learning Technologies Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LTG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Learning Technologies Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 153 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 18.1% from today’s opening price of 129.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 4.4 points and decreased 12.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 174.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 62.5 GBX.

Learning Technologies Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 148.23 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 125.75. There are currently 669,124,148 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,348,629. Market capitalisation for LON:LTG is £873,876,178 GBP.

