Learning Technologies Group PLC 15.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Learning Technologies Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LTG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Learning Technologies Group PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 162 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 15.7% from the opening price of 140 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.8 points and increased 40.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 145 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 58.8 GBX.

Learning Technologies Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 128.23 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 109.87. There are currently 668,715,748 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,253,866. Market capitalisation for LON:LTG is £933,588,039 GBP.