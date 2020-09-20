Lear Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Lear Corporation found using ticker (LEA) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 170 and 93 calculating the average target price we see 131. Given that the stocks previous close was at 118.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.92 and the 200 day moving average is 104.34. The company has a market cap of $6,993m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lear.com

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and networks, and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains, such as traditional internal combustion engine architectures, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric architectures. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway modules, wireless receiver and transmitter technology, lighting control modules, audio domain controllers, amplifiers, and communication modules. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules and cord set charging equipment; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Xevo Journeyware, a platform for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices; and connectivity products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

