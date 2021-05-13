Lear Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Lear Corporation found using ticker (LEA) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 207.88. With the stocks previous close at 186.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The day 50 moving average is 182.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 163.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,776m. Company Website: http://www.lear.com

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks, and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains, such as traditional internal combustion engine architectures, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric architectures. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage battery management systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform that connects customers with the brands and services by delivering sales offers through vehicle touch screens and vehicle-branded mobile applications; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices that enable consumer e-commerce, multi-media applications, and enterprise services. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+TM, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXOTM, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOXTM, STRUCSURETM, AVENTINO, and TeXstyleTM brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.