Lear Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Lear Corporation with ticker code (LEA) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 220 and 155 calculating the mean target price we have 190.4. Now with the previous closing price of 172.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 160.58 while the 200 day moving average is 173.62. The market cap for the company is $10,465m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lear.com

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage battery management systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+TM, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXOTM, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOXTM, STRUCSURETM, AVENTINO, and TeXstyleTM brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.