LBG Media PLC 14.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

LBG Media PLC with ticker (LON:LBG) now has a potential upside of 14.7% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the LBG Media PLC share price of 119 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.7%. Trading has ranged between 48 (52 week low) and 213 (52 week high) with an average of 44,471 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £244,404,361.



LBG Media PLC is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company operates as a digital publisher and distributor of online content. The Company produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums, including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). The Company provides services across various stages of the marketing value chain from designing the strategy directly with the brand owners. The Company provides content marketing services to corporates, brand owners, marketing agencies and other entities such as government bodies and where the relationship with the client. The Company provides services through a third-party, such as a social media platform or through a programmatic advertising exchange / online marketplace, which holds the relationship with the brand owner or agency.







