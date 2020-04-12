Lazydays Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 225.6% Upside

Lazydays Holdings with ticker code (LAZY) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 with a mean TP of 7. With the stocks previous close at 2.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 225.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.91 and the 200 day moving average is 3.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. Find out more information at: http://www.lazydays.com

Lazydays Holdings operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn