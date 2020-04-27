Lazydays Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 211.1% Upside

Lazydays Holdings found using ticker (LAZY) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. With the stocks previous close at 2.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 211.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.41 and the 200 day MA is 3.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lazydays.com

Lazydays Holdings operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

