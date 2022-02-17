Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 53.75. Now with the previous closing price of 37.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.09 and the 200 day moving average is 45.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,887m. Company Website: https://www.lazard.com

The potential market cap would be $5,511m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.