Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 47 calculating the mean target price we have 54.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.52 and the 200 day MA is 46.22. The company has a market cap of $4,434m. Company Website: https://www.lazard.com

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.