Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. found using ticker (LAZ) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 52.78. With the stocks previous close at 43.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is 45.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,682m. Company Website: http://www.lazard.com

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.