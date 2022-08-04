Twitter
Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. found using ticker (LAZ) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 38.63. With the stocks previous close at 37.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.15 and the 200 day moving average is 38.73. The market cap for the company is $3,785m. Find out more information at: https://www.lazard.com

The potential market cap would be $3,865m based on the market concensus.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

