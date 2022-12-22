Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 29 with a mean TP of 37.57. With the stocks previous close at 36.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.05. The company has a market cap of $3,151m. Company Website: https://www.lazard.com

The potential market cap would be $3,215m based on the market concensus.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.