Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 55.13. Now with the previous closing price of 47.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The day 50 moving average is 46.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,986m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lazard.com

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.