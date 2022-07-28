Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 28 with a mean TP of 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 33.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.02. The market cap for the company is $3,388m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lazard.com

The potential market cap would be $3,734m based on the market concensus.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.