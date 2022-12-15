Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 37.57. Now with the previous closing price of 38.6 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.7%. The 50 day MA is 35.64 and the 200 day moving average is 34.99. The company has a market cap of $3,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lazard.com

The potential market cap would be $3,245m based on the market concensus.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

