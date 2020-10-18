Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. found using ticker (LAZ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 37.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.55. The company has a market cap of $3,879m. Find out more information at: http://www.lazard.com

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

