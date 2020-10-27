Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. found using ticker (LAZ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 37.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.28 while the 200 day moving average is 30.1. The market cap for the company is $3,646m. Company Website: http://www.lazard.com

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

