Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Lazard LTD. Lazard, LTD. with ticker code (LAZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 28 and has a mean target at 33. Now with the previous closing price of 34.41 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.99 and the 200 day moving average is 28.49. The market cap for the company is $3,632m. Find out more information at: http://www.lazard.com

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

