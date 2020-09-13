LATAM Airlines Group S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 130.9% Upside

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. found using ticker (LTM) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 6.72. Now with the previous closing price of 2.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 130.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.63 and the 200 day moving average is 2.5. The company has a market cap of $1,832m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn