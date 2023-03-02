Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. found using ticker (LVS) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 52 and has a mean target at 63.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.91 and the 200 day MA is 41.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $44,763m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $49,811m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

