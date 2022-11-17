Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. found using ticker (LVS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 47.58. Now with the previous closing price of 43.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.49 while the 200 day moving average is 37.59. The company has a market cap of $33,555m. Company Website: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $36,342m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.