Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.6% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. found using ticker (LVS) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 52 and has a mean target at 63.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 79.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $27,595m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sands.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.