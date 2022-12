Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. found using ticker (LVS) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 51.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day MA is 41.48 and the 200 day MA is 37.64. The company has a market cap of $37,253m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $39,167m based on the market concensus.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.