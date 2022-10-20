Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Las Vegas Sands Corp. with ticker code (LVS) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 37 and has a mean target at 47.25. Now with the previous closing price of 35.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is 37.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,204m. Find out more information at: https://www.sands.com

The potential market cap would be $35,855m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.